Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Appian Corporation(NASDAQ:APPN): Gates Industrial Corporation plc(NYSE:GTES)

Appian Corporation (APPN) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 52%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Appian Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $-0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Appian Corporation as 70.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Appian Corporation is 70.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 71.52 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 69.39 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Appian Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 637.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -22.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -24.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Appian Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 16.3%, where Monthly Performance is 6.04%, Quarterly performance is 26.51%, 6 Months performance is 91.01% and yearly performance percentage is 41.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 74.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.64% and Monthly Volatility of 4.96%.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 160%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gates Industrial Corporation plc and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gates Industrial Corporation plc as 679.67 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gates Industrial Corporation plc is 649.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 705.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 746.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GTES to be -118.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -36.84%. For the next 5 years, Gates Industrial Corporation plc is expecting Growth of 56.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -51.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gates Industrial Corporation plc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 228.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gates Industrial Corporation plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.43%, where Monthly Performance is -6.31%, Quarterly performance is 11.25%, 6 Months performance is 67.63% and yearly performance percentage is 14.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.35% and Monthly Volatility of 3.73%.