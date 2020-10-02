Analysts showing optimistic trends for S&P Global Inc.(NYSE:SPGI): Arlington Asset Investment Corp(NYSE:AI)

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.67/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.73/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 27.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for S&P Global Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.32/share and a High Estimate of $2.76/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for S&P Global Inc. as 1.72 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for S&P Global Inc. is 1.65 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.78 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.69 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPGI to be 12.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.98%. For the next 5 years, S&P Global Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on S&P Global Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 807.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 24%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 56.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, S&P Global Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.16%, where Monthly Performance is -1.26%, Quarterly performance is 9.15%, 6 Months performance is 50.71% and yearly performance percentage is 53.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 33.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.02% and Monthly Volatility of 2.63%.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Arlington Asset Investment Corp and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Arlington Asset Investment Corp as 3.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Arlington Asset Investment Corp is 1.85 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.11 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.69 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Arlington Asset Investment Corp, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 265.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -28.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Arlington Asset Investment Corp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.95%, where Monthly Performance is 4.01%, Quarterly performance is -3.39%, 6 Months performance is 32.56% and yearly performance percentage is -46.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -48.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.63% and Monthly Volatility of 3.64%.