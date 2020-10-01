What do Analysts Say about Diana Containerships Inc.(NASDAQ:DCIX): Meritage Corporation(NYSE:MTH)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Diana Containerships Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Diana Containerships Inc. as 7.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Diana Containerships Inc. is 7.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.45 Million.

Meritage Corporation (MTH) will report its next earnings on Jul 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.95/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 66.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Meritage Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.25/share and a High Estimate of $2.7/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MTH to be 34.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.45%. For the next 5 years, Meritage Corporation is expecting Growth of 17.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 49.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Meritage Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 419.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Meritage Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.66%, where Monthly Performance is 14.95%, Quarterly performance is 50.54%, 6 Months performance is 246.59% and yearly performance percentage is 57.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 80.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.87% and Monthly Volatility of 4.71%.