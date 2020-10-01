What are analysts Suggestions on Southern Copper Corporation(NYSE:SCCO): Dana Incorporated(NYSE:DAN)

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Southern Copper Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Southern Copper Corporation as 1.84 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Southern Copper Corporation is 1.69 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.03 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.86 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SCCO to be 2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10%. For the next 5 years, Southern Copper Corporation is expecting Growth of 45.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Southern Copper Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 792.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Southern Copper Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3%, where Monthly Performance is -5.88%, Quarterly performance is 17.31%, 6 Months performance is 70.57% and yearly performance percentage is 36.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.16% and Monthly Volatility of 2.56%.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.81/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dana Incorporated and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dana Incorporated as 1.72 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dana Incorporated is 1.62 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.81 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.16 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DAN to be -89.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -59.7%. For the next 5 years, Dana Incorporated is expecting Growth of 757% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -93.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dana Incorporated, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dana Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.3%, where Monthly Performance is -11.68%, Quarterly performance is 4.67%, 6 Months performance is 73.77% and yearly performance percentage is -12.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.62% and Monthly Volatility of 4.78%.