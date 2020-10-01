what are Analysts report about Atlassian Corporation Plc(NASDAQ:TEAM): DCP Midstream LP(NYSE:DCP)

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Atlassian Corporation Plc and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Atlassian Corporation Plc as 440.49 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Atlassian Corporation Plc is 436.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 445 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 351.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TEAM to be -3.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.81%. For the next 5 years, Atlassian Corporation Plc is expecting Growth of 30.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Atlassian Corporation Plc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 118.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -47%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Atlassian Corporation Plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.78%, where Monthly Performance is -5.2%, Quarterly performance is -2.06%, 6 Months performance is 35.61% and yearly performance percentage is 46.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 51.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.06% and Monthly Volatility of 3.74%.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -42.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for DCP Midstream LP and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for DCP Midstream LP as 1.76 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for DCP Midstream LP is 1.43 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.19 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.7 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DCP to be 123.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.81%. For the next 5 years, DCP Midstream LP is expecting Growth of 156.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -94.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on DCP Midstream LP, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, DCP Midstream LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.04%, where Monthly Performance is -11.84%, Quarterly performance is 2.2%, 6 Months performance is 187.15% and yearly performance percentage is -57.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.39% and Monthly Volatility of 6.67%.