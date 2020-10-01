Revenue Estimates Analysis of Remark Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:MARK): Burlington Stores, Inc.(NYSE:BURL)

Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) will report its next earnings on Aug 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -120%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Remark Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.04/share and a High Estimate of $-0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Remark Holdings, Inc. as 2.82 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Remark Holdings, Inc. is 2.82 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.82 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 686 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Remark Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -147%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 130.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 179.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Remark Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.46%, where Monthly Performance is 4.46%, Quarterly performance is -49.13%, 6 Months performance is 206.36% and yearly performance percentage is 9.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 127.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.51% and Monthly Volatility of 9.84%.

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) will report its next earnings on Aug 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.48/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 46.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Burlington Stores, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.65/share and a High Estimate of $0.88/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. as 1.51 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Burlington Stores, Inc. is 1.37 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.59 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.77 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BURL to be -87.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -17.85%. For the next 5 years, Burlington Stores, Inc. is expecting Growth of 393.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -133.2% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Burlington Stores, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 985.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -21.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 32.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Burlington Stores, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.63%, where Monthly Performance is 4.65%, Quarterly performance is 5.3%, 6 Months performance is 41.16% and yearly performance percentage is 3.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.54% and Monthly Volatility of 3.33%.