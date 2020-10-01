Revenue Estimates Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company(NYSE:PXD): Expedia Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pioneer Natural Resources Company and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.69/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Company as 831.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 716 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 945 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.24 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PXD to be -81.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -74.15%. For the next 5 years, Pioneer Natural Resources Company is expecting Growth of 184.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -77.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources Company, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pioneer Natural Resources Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.05%, where Monthly Performance is -17.26%, Quarterly performance is -9.96%, 6 Months performance is 26.89% and yearly performance percentage is -29.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.15% and Monthly Volatility of 3.42%.

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-4.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-3.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.75/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -22.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Expedia Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.75/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.82/share and a High Estimate of $1.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 26 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Expedia Group, Inc. as 1.38 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Expedia Group, Inc. is 994 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.79 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.56 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EXPE to be -128.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -152.42%. For the next 5 years, Expedia Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 98.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -215.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Expedia Group, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 61.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -51.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Expedia Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.25%, where Monthly Performance is -6.58%, Quarterly performance is 8.59%, 6 Months performance is 76.33% and yearly performance percentage is -31.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.92% and Monthly Volatility of 3.85%.