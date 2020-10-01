Price Target Analysis of SuperCom, Ltd.(NASDAQ:SPCB): Cadence Design Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:CDNS)

SuperCom, Ltd. (SPCB) will report its next earnings on Sep 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SuperCom, Ltd. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SuperCom, Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 526.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -52.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SuperCom, Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.49%, where Monthly Performance is -36.57%, Quarterly performance is -55.22%, 6 Months performance is -8.3% and yearly performance percentage is -3.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.87% and Monthly Volatility of 9.85%.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) will report its next earnings on Jul 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 26.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.6/share and a High Estimate of $0.62/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. as 640.97 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is 636.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 648.63 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 576.37 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CDNS to be 13%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 27.78%. For the next 5 years, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cadence Design Systems, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.36 and Forward P/E ratio of 38.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 29.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 50.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 40.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.93%, where Monthly Performance is -3.86%, Quarterly performance is 9.85%, 6 Months performance is 63.44% and yearly performance percentage is 63.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 53.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.62% and Monthly Volatility of 3.57%.