Price Target Analysis of Aspen Technology, Inc.(NASDAQ:AZPN): Brinker International, Inc.(NYSE:EAT)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) will report its next earnings on Aug 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aspen Technology, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.83/share and a High Estimate of $1.07/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AZPN to be 16.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 75.76%. For the next 5 years, Aspen Technology, Inc. is expecting Growth of -3.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 35.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aspen Technology, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 440.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 38.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 24.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 63.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 39.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aspen Technology, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.73%, where Monthly Performance is -0.35%, Quarterly performance is 21.9%, 6 Months performance is 41.81% and yearly performance percentage is 4.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.00% and Monthly Volatility of 3.08%.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) will report its next earnings on Aug 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.88/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.49/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 35.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brinker International, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. as 727.82 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Brinker International, Inc. is 699.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 752 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 786 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EAT to be -148.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -64.36%. For the next 5 years, Brinker International, Inc. is expecting Growth of 64.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 19.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brinker International, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 58.12 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -4.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brinker International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.13%, where Monthly Performance is -5.15%, Quarterly performance is 84.78%, 6 Months performance is 271.8% and yearly performance percentage is 1.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.25% and Monthly Volatility of 5.76%.