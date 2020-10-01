Investors Catching Stocks GCI Liberty, Inc.(NASDAQ:GLIBA): Crocs, Inc.(NASDAQ:CROX)

GCI Liberty, Inc. (GLIBA) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $5.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.7/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $5.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 722.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GCI Liberty, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.29/share and a High Estimate of $-0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GCI Liberty, Inc. as 229.65 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GCI Liberty, Inc. is 226.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 232.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 215.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GLIBA to be 25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 85.42%. For the next 5 years, GCI Liberty, Inc. is expecting Growth of -11.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -103.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GCI Liberty, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 616.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -9.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GCI Liberty, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.32%, where Monthly Performance is 1.46%, Quarterly performance is 11.83%, 6 Months performance is 53.4% and yearly performance percentage is 32.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.73% and Monthly Volatility of 2.38%.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.87/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 621.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Crocs, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.57/share and a High Estimate of $0.75/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Crocs, Inc. as 335.98 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Crocs, Inc. is 303.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 347.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 302.06 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CROX to be 17.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50%. For the next 5 years, Crocs, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 28.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Crocs, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 98.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 38.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Crocs, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.19%, where Monthly Performance is 7.07%, Quarterly performance is 20.67%, 6 Months performance is 174.97% and yearly performance percentage is 49.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.84% and Monthly Volatility of 5.00%.