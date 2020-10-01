Investors Catching Stocks AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:AVEO): Eastside Distilling, Inc.(NASDAQ:EAST)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.34/share and a High Estimate of $-0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 2.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 700 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.31 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 25.72 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AVEO to be -124%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.71%. For the next 5 years, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 2.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -304.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 492.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -16.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.58%, where Monthly Performance is 24.79%, Quarterly performance is 20.73%, 6 Months performance is 57.14% and yearly performance percentage is -28.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.74% and Monthly Volatility of 8.38%.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) will report its next earnings on Aug 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eastside Distilling, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.2/share and a High Estimate of $-0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Eastside Distilling, Inc. as 4.04 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Eastside Distilling, Inc. is 4.04 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.04 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.43 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EAST to be 47.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 80.77%. For the next 5 years, Eastside Distilling, Inc. is expecting Growth of 74.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 48.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Eastside Distilling, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 187.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -47.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -240%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -87.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Eastside Distilling, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.17%, where Monthly Performance is -14.29%, Quarterly performance is -18.57%, 6 Months performance is 8.57% and yearly performance percentage is -75.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -61.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.85% and Monthly Volatility of 6.56%.