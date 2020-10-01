Earnings Analysis of Hubbell Inc(NYSE:HUBB): Lennar Corporation(NYSE:LEN)

Hubbell Inc (HUBB) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.87/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hubbell Inc and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.94/share and a High Estimate of $2.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hubbell Inc as 1.09 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hubbell Inc is 1.08 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.1 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.2 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HUBB to be -12.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -14.14%. For the next 5 years, Hubbell Inc is expecting Growth of 9.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hubbell Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 262.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hubbell Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.65%, where Monthly Performance is -5.58%, Quarterly performance is 11.29%, 6 Months performance is 24.12% and yearly performance percentage is 5.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.29% and Monthly Volatility of 2.41%.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) will report its next earnings on Sep 14 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.57/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 36.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lennar Corporation and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.78/share and a High Estimate of $2.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lennar Corporation as 6.54 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lennar Corporation is 6.01 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.73 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.97 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LEN to be 4.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.24%. For the next 5 years, Lennar Corporation is expecting Growth of 2.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lennar Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.41 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lennar Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.08%, where Monthly Performance is 9.17%, Quarterly performance is 36.63%, 6 Months performance is 135.19% and yearly performance percentage is 46.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 46.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.56% and Monthly Volatility of 4.06%.