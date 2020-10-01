Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE:VLRS): American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.(NYSE:AEO)

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) will report its next earnings on Jul 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.81/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.25/share and a High Estimate of $-0.13/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 314.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 18.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 42.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.75%, where Monthly Performance is -10.77%, Quarterly performance is 35.78%, 6 Months performance is 137.95% and yearly performance percentage is -28.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.44% and Monthly Volatility of 5.46%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) will report its next earnings on Sep 09 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 81.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. as 1.01 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is 937 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.08 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.07 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AEO to be -33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.11%. For the next 5 years, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is expecting Growth of 688.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -113.51% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -16.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.74%, where Monthly Performance is 17.45%, Quarterly performance is 36.88%, 6 Months performance is 110.97% and yearly performance percentage is -5.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.51% and Monthly Volatility of 4.75%.