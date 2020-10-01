Comprehensive Stock Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp.(NASDAQ:AGNC): Neos Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:NEOS)

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) will report its next earnings on Jul 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 26.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AGNC Investment Corp. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.67/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. as 366.27 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. is 271.88 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 424.78 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 119 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AGNC to be -8.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.53%. For the next 5 years, AGNC Investment Corp. is expecting Growth of -4.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AGNC Investment Corp., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AGNC Investment Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.5%, where Monthly Performance is -1.42%, Quarterly performance is 8.25%, 6 Months performance is 46.58% and yearly performance percentage is -12.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.36% and Monthly Volatility of 2.24%.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Neos Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $-0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Neos Therapeutics, Inc. as 15.47 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is 13.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 16.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 17.54 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Neos Therapeutics, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 165.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -22.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 197.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -26.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Neos Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.35%, where Monthly Performance is -22.64%, Quarterly performance is -23.92%, 6 Months performance is -26.14% and yearly performance percentage is -61.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -64.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.16% and Monthly Volatility of 7.59%.