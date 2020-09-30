What do Analysts Say about Euronav NV(NYSE:EURN): KLA-Tencor Corporation(NASDAQ:KLAC)

Euronav NV (EURN) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $1.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Euronav NV and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $2.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Euronav NV as 250.9 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Euronav NV is 199.54 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 403 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 175.29 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EURN to be 290.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -61.33%. For the next 5 years, Euronav NV is expecting Growth of -45.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 383.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Euronav NV, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Euronav NV currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.47%, where Monthly Performance is -4.67%, Quarterly performance is 7.61%, 6 Months performance is -22.25% and yearly performance percentage is -4.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.14% and Monthly Volatility of 2.65%.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for KLA-Tencor Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.73/share and a High Estimate of $2.89/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for KLA-Tencor Corporation as 1.49 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for KLA-Tencor Corporation is 1.48 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.52 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.41 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KLAC to be 10.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.64%. For the next 5 years, KLA-Tencor Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on KLA-Tencor Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 47.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, KLA-Tencor Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.47%, where Monthly Performance is -7.32%, Quarterly performance is -0.59%, 6 Months performance is 34.5% and yearly performance percentage is 21.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.62% and Monthly Volatility of 3.61%.