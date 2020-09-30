What do Analysts Say about Capital One Financial Corporation(NYSE:COF): Cushman & Wakefield plc(NYSE:CWK)

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) will report its next earnings on Oct 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-2.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.53/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -31.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Capital One Financial Corporation and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.07/share and a High Estimate of $2.76/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Capital One Financial Corporation as 6.71 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation is 6.4 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.92 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.96 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COF to be -45.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -55.02%. For the next 5 years, Capital One Financial Corporation is expecting Growth of 367.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -122.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Capital One Financial Corporation, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Capital One Financial Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.7%, where Monthly Performance is -0.96%, Quarterly performance is 12.56%, 6 Months performance is 39.73% and yearly performance percentage is -22.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.89% and Monthly Volatility of 3.77%.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 137.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cushman & Wakefield plc and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cushman & Wakefield plc as 1.19 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc is 1.17 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.22 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.55 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CWK to be -43.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -41.03%. For the next 5 years, Cushman & Wakefield plc is expecting Growth of 64.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -50.61% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield plc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 783.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cushman & Wakefield plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.38%, where Monthly Performance is -11.91%, Quarterly performance is -15.73%, 6 Months performance is -10.56% and yearly performance percentage is -43.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -48.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.98% and Monthly Volatility of 5.08%.