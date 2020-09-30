What are analysts Suggestions on Iamgold Corporation(NYSE:IAG): Harsco Corporation(NYSE:HSC)

Iamgold Corporation (IAG) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -250%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Iamgold Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Iamgold Corporation as 301.19 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Iamgold Corporation is 287.46 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 314.92 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 260.5 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Iamgold Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 3 analysts have given a Buy signal, 8 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -13.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Iamgold Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.52%, where Monthly Performance is -9.81%, Quarterly performance is -2.28%, 6 Months performance is 69.3% and yearly performance percentage is 13.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.40% and Monthly Volatility of 4.99%.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 425%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Harsco Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Harsco Corporation as 474.08 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Harsco Corporation is 464.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 480.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 446.73 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HSC to be -86.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.67%. For the next 5 years, Harsco Corporation is expecting Growth of 100% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -52.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Harsco Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 584.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 510.37 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 18.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 64.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Harsco Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.45%, where Monthly Performance is -5.23%, Quarterly performance is 2%, 6 Months performance is 97.7% and yearly performance percentage is -27.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.91% and Monthly Volatility of 5.20%.