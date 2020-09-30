Revenue Estimates Analysis of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.(NYSE:VSH): Snap-On Incorporated(NYSE:SNA)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 157.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. as 606.86 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is 600 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 616.21 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 628.33 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VSH to be -26.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 53.85%. For the next 5 years, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is expecting Growth of 35.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -36.51% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 982.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.09%, where Monthly Performance is -3.78%, Quarterly performance is 3.41%, 6 Months performance is 9.58% and yearly performance percentage is -6.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.02% and Monthly Volatility of 2.89%.

Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) will report its next earnings on Jul 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.91/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.83/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Snap-On Incorporated and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.02/share and a High Estimate of $2.49/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SNA to be -26.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.23%. For the next 5 years, Snap-On Incorporated is expecting Growth of 15.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Snap-On Incorporated, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 369.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Snap-On Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.63%, where Monthly Performance is -3.29%, Quarterly performance is 4.97%, 6 Months performance is 33.62% and yearly performance percentage is -7.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.91% and Monthly Volatility of 2.81%.