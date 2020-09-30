Revenue Estimates Analysis of Intuit Inc.(NASDAQ:INTU): CorMedix Inc(NYSE:CRMD)

Intuit Inc. (INTU) will report its next earnings on Aug 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.76/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 72.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Intuit Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Intuit Inc. as 1.21 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Intuit Inc. is 1.16 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.26 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.17 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INTU to be -2.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.17%. For the next 5 years, Intuit Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Intuit Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 33.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 23.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 42.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Intuit Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2%, where Monthly Performance is -6.49%, Quarterly performance is 9.27%, 6 Months performance is 40.71% and yearly performance percentage is 21.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 23.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.90% and Monthly Volatility of 3.28%.

CorMedix Inc (CRMD) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CorMedix Inc and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.3/share and a High Estimate of $-0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CorMedix Inc as 40 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CorMedix Inc is 30 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 60 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 60 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CRMD to be -18.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -47.62%. For the next 5 years, CorMedix Inc is expecting Growth of -4.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CorMedix Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 535.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -163.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -203.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -67.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CorMedix Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.06%, where Monthly Performance is 22.15%, Quarterly performance is -6.35%, 6 Months performance is 64.35% and yearly performance percentage is -7.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.91% and Monthly Volatility of 9.13%.