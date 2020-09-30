Revenue Estimates Analysis of Cognex Corporation(NASDAQ:CGNX): Flex Ltd.(NASDAQ:FLEX)

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 63.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cognex Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cognex Corporation as 213.51 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cognex Corporation is 209 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 220 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 183.32 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CGNX to be 33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -56.52%. For the next 5 years, Cognex Corporation is expecting Growth of 41.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -35.34% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cognex Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 785.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 80.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 58.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cognex Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.5%, where Monthly Performance is -5.03%, Quarterly performance is 8.77%, 6 Months performance is 53.86% and yearly performance percentage is 32.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.60% and Monthly Volatility of 3.13%.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 35.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Flex Ltd. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Flex Ltd. as 5.54 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Flex Ltd. is 5.51 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.56 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.09 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FLEX to be -9.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15.79%. For the next 5 years, Flex Ltd. is expecting Growth of 16.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Flex Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 57.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Flex Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.3%, where Monthly Performance is 0.28%, Quarterly performance is 6.24%, 6 Months performance is 30.03% and yearly performance percentage is 4.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.59% and Monthly Volatility of 3.78%.