Price Target Analysis of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings(NYSE:LH): FLIR Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:FLIR)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.99/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.58/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 159.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $4.89/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $3.62/share and a High Estimate of $6.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings as 3.57 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is 3.14 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.96 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.93 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LH to be 64.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50.35%. For the next 5 years, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is expecting Growth of 3.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 24.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 778.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 50.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.85%, where Monthly Performance is 5.11%, Quarterly performance is 12.26%, 6 Months performance is 47.54% and yearly performance percentage is 10.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.49% and Monthly Volatility of 2.58%.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FLIR Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.51/share and a High Estimate of $0.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FLIR Systems, Inc. as 471.56 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FLIR Systems, Inc. is 463 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 486 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 471.25 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FLIR to be -5.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.27%. For the next 5 years, FLIR Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 2.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FLIR Systems, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FLIR Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.74%, where Monthly Performance is -2.33%, Quarterly performance is -12.3%, 6 Months performance is 11.57% and yearly performance percentage is -32.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.89% and Monthly Volatility of 2.82%.