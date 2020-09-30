Price Target Analysis of DGSE Companies, Inc.(NYSE:DGSE): C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.(NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.46/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 76.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.92/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.73/share and a High Estimate of $1.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. as 3.74 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is 3.36 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.95 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.86 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CHRW to be -11.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.29%. For the next 5 years, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.11%, where Monthly Performance is 5.03%, Quarterly performance is 31.17%, 6 Months performance is 56.65% and yearly performance percentage is 22.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 32.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.28% and Monthly Volatility of 2.26%.