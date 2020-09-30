Earnings Analysis of K2M Group Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:KTWO): KB Home(NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (KBH) will report its next earnings on Sep 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.83/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.53/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.3/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 56.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for KB Home and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.77/share and a High Estimate of $1.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for KB Home as 1.13 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for KB Home is 1.07 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.21 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.56 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KBH to be -34.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.7%. For the next 5 years, KB Home is expecting Growth of 45.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on KB Home, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, KB Home currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.94%, where Monthly Performance is 2.89%, Quarterly performance is 22.85%, 6 Months performance is 108.23% and yearly performance percentage is 10.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.73% and Monthly Volatility of 4.65%.