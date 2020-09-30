Earnings Analysis of Athenex, Inc.(NASDAQ:ATNX): Hologic, Inc.(NASDAQ:HOLX)

Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.5/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -38.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Athenex, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.52/share and a High Estimate of $-0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Athenex, Inc. as 23.83 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Athenex, Inc. is 15 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 54.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 19.36 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ATNX to be -15.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -82.14%. For the next 5 years, Athenex, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Athenex, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 819.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -39%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -72.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -49.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Athenex, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.37%, where Monthly Performance is 13.45%, Quarterly performance is -11.7%, 6 Months performance is 56.98% and yearly performance percentage is -0.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.55% and Monthly Volatility of 7.76%.

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 97.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hologic, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.99/share and a High Estimate of $1.52/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hologic, Inc. as 1.05 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hologic, Inc. is 967.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.25 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 865.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HOLX to be 72.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 83.61%. For the next 5 years, Hologic, Inc. is expecting Growth of 39.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25.1% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hologic, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hologic, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.13%, where Monthly Performance is 9.52%, Quarterly performance is 16%, 6 Months performance is 88.38% and yearly performance percentage is 30.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 26.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.56% and Monthly Volatility of 3.56%.