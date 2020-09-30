Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Acasti Pharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:ACST): BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:BMCH)

Acasti Pharma, Inc. (ACST) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -29.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Acasti Pharma, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.16/share and a High Estimate of $-0.16/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ACST to be -16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 64.29%. For the next 5 years, Acasti Pharma, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Acasti Pharma, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Acasti Pharma, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.51%, where Monthly Performance is -69.68%, Quarterly performance is -54.17%, 6 Months performance is -43.35% and yearly performance percentage is -88.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -91.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.55% and Monthly Volatility of 11.59%.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 102.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.56/share and a High Estimate of $0.67/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. as 1.05 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. is 1.04 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.12 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 964.25 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BMCH to be 3.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.51%. For the next 5 years, BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 780.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.28%, where Monthly Performance is 0.8%, Quarterly performance is 65.39%, 6 Months performance is 134.52% and yearly performance percentage is 58.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 44.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.20% and Monthly Volatility of 4.16%.