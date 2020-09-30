Analysts showing optimistic trends for U S Concrete, Inc.(NASDAQ:USCR): World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.(NYSE:WWE)

U S Concrete, Inc. (USCR) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.7/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 333.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for U S Concrete, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.82/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.58/share and a High Estimate of $1.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for U S Concrete, Inc. as 387.88 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for U S Concrete, Inc. is 373.39 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 421 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 408.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for USCR to be -24.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -34.04%. For the next 5 years, U S Concrete, Inc. is expecting Growth of 24.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -20.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on U S Concrete, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 308 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.82 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, U S Concrete, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.58%, where Monthly Performance is 1.15%, Quarterly performance is 13.63%, 6 Months performance is 55.35% and yearly performance percentage is -49.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.18% and Monthly Volatility of 4.85%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.38/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 271.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.52/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. as 221.56 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is 216 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 229.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 186.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WWE to be 433.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -53.85%. For the next 5 years, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is expecting Growth of 36.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 60% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 573.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 47.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.09%, where Monthly Performance is -10.89%, Quarterly performance is -7.87%, 6 Months performance is 17.98% and yearly performance percentage is -43.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.87% and Monthly Volatility of 3.41%.