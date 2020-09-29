What do Analysts Say about Texas Instruments Incorporated(NASDAQ:TXN): Macy’s Inc(NYSE:M)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) will report its next earnings on Jul 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.6/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 68.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Texas Instruments Incorporated and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.22/share and a High Estimate of $1.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 27 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated as 3.43 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated is 3.4 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.54 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.77 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TXN to be -16.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.68%. For the next 5 years, Texas Instruments Incorporated is expecting Growth of 5.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Texas Instruments Incorporated, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 28.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 60.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 34.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Texas Instruments Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.62%, where Monthly Performance is 0.32%, Quarterly performance is 13.76%, 6 Months performance is 39.13% and yearly performance percentage is 11.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.72% and Monthly Volatility of 2.56%.

Macy’s Inc (M) will report its next earnings on Sep 02 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.96/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 54.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Macy’s Inc and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.8/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.94/share and a High Estimate of $-0.41/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Macy’s Inc as 3.85 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Macy’s Inc is 3.77 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.95 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.17 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for M to be -1357.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -91.51%. For the next 5 years, Macy’s Inc is expecting Growth of 113.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -237.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Macy’s Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 26.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -18.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -84.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Macy’s Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.55%, where Monthly Performance is -9.97%, Quarterly performance is -9.97%, 6 Months performance is 10.99% and yearly performance percentage is -61.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -64.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.62% and Monthly Volatility of 6.03%.