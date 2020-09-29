What do Analysts Say about Accuray Incorporated(NASDAQ:ARAY): Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.(NYSE:MFG)

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) will report its next earnings on Aug 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Accuray Incorporated and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Accuray Incorporated as 83.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Accuray Incorporated is 77 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 88.53 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 92.15 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARAY to be 27.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -200%. For the next 5 years, Accuray Incorporated is expecting Growth of 175% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -433.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Accuray Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 615.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 61.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 76.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Accuray Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.13%, where Monthly Performance is 7.46%, Quarterly performance is 13.43%, 6 Months performance is 40.8% and yearly performance percentage is -14.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.40% and Monthly Volatility of 6.05%.

