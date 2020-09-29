What are analysts Suggestions on ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.(NYSE:ASX): Pyxis Tankers Inc.(NASDAQ:PXS)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. as 4.03 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. is 4.02 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.04 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.77 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 862.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.34 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.19%, where Monthly Performance is 1.22%, Quarterly performance is -7.96%, 6 Months performance is 7.22% and yearly performance percentage is -7.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.14% and Monthly Volatility of 2.39%.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pyxis Tankers Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pyxis Tankers Inc. as 6.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pyxis Tankers Inc. is 6.11 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.11 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.44 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pyxis Tankers Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 60.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -21.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pyxis Tankers Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.62%, where Monthly Performance is -0.62%, Quarterly performance is 1.71%, 6 Months performance is -1.85% and yearly performance percentage is -45.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.77% and Monthly Volatility of 6.02%.