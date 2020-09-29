what are Analysts report about Restaurant Brands International Inc.(NYSE:QSR): Daseke, Inc.(NASDAQ:DSKE)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Restaurant Brands International Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.48/share and a High Estimate of $0.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. as 1.15 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. is 1.12 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.16 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for QSR to be -16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8%. For the next 5 years, Restaurant Brands International Inc. is expecting Growth of 30.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -23.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Restaurant Brands International Inc., where 8 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 3 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Restaurant Brands International Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.04%, where Monthly Performance is 6.24%, Quarterly performance is 4.81%, 6 Months performance is 43.8% and yearly performance percentage is -17.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.50% and Monthly Volatility of 2.86%.

Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 88.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Daseke, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Daseke, Inc. as 356.97 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Daseke, Inc. is 350.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 361.41 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 450.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DSKE to be -102%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 66.67%. For the next 5 years, Daseke, Inc. is expecting Growth of 176.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1233.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Daseke, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 337.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -27.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -451.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -40.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Daseke, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.74%, where Monthly Performance is -12.16%, Quarterly performance is 37.91%, 6 Months performance is 256.58% and yearly performance percentage is 106.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 71.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.78% and Monthly Volatility of 6.28%.