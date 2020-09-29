what are Analysts report about Easterly Government Properties, Inc.(NYSE:DEA): Nasdaq, Inc.(NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. as 62.16 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is 61.17 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 63.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 54.96 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DEA to be 6.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.33%. For the next 5 years, Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is expecting Growth of 1.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Easterly Government Properties, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 679.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 246.28 and Forward P/E ratio of 98.51.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Easterly Government Properties, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.7%, where Monthly Performance is -4.69%, Quarterly performance is 0.65%, 6 Months performance is -5.74% and yearly performance percentage is 9.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.46% and Monthly Volatility of 2.47%.

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) will report its next earnings on Jul 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nasdaq, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.37/share and a High Estimate of $1.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. as 685.69 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nasdaq, Inc. is 668.51 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 711.98 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 632 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NDAQ to be 11%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.08%. For the next 5 years, Nasdaq, Inc. is expecting Growth of 2.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.2% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nasdaq, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 697.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nasdaq, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.72%, where Monthly Performance is -4.91%, Quarterly performance is 6.65%, 6 Months performance is 26.08% and yearly performance percentage is 25.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.66% and Monthly Volatility of 2.41%.