Revenue Estimates Analysis of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.(NASDAQ:GGAL): RealPage, Inc.(NASDAQ:RP)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.3/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -34.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.79/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.65/share and a High Estimate of $0.93/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. as 516.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is 516.84 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 516.84 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 673.89 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 1.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 29.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.87%, where Monthly Performance is -26.97%, Quarterly performance is -30.01%, 6 Months performance is 7.43% and yearly performance percentage is -44.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.03% and Monthly Volatility of 6.43%.

RealPage, Inc. (RP) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for RealPage, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.42/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for RealPage, Inc. as 291.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for RealPage, Inc. is 290 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 295.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 254.31 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RP to be -2.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.33%. For the next 5 years, RealPage, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on RealPage, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 792.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 117.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, RealPage, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.15%, where Monthly Performance is -6.22%, Quarterly performance is -8.85%, 6 Months performance is 8.73% and yearly performance percentage is -4.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.06% and Monthly Volatility of 3.37%.