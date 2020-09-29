Revenue Estimates Analysis of Exxon Mobil Corporation(NYSE:XOM): Rent-A-Center Inc.(NASDAQ:RCII)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) will report its next earnings on Jul 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.61/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -14.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Exxon Mobil Corporation and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.48/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Exxon Mobil Corporation as 47.63 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation is 41.03 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 50.72 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 65.05 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for XOM to be -111.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -80.49%. For the next 5 years, Exxon Mobil Corporation is expecting Growth of 434.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -115.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Exxon Mobil Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 23.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Exxon Mobil Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.07%, where Monthly Performance is -11.15%, Quarterly performance is -20.33%, 6 Months performance is -5.84% and yearly performance percentage is -50.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.32% and Monthly Volatility of 2.95%.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Rent-A-Center Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.9/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.55/share and a High Estimate of $1.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Rent-A-Center Inc. as 699.26 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Rent-A-Center Inc. is 689.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 711.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 649.37 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RCII to be 114.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 48.28%. For the next 5 years, Rent-A-Center Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 44.2% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Rent-A-Center Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 570.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 34.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 29.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Rent-A-Center Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.5%, where Monthly Performance is -4.96%, Quarterly performance is 12.2%, 6 Months performance is 109.64% and yearly performance percentage is 18.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.11% and Monthly Volatility of 4.05%.