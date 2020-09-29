Price Target Analysis of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.(NYSE:MMP): Deere & Company(NYSE:DE)

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.74/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -20.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.85/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.73/share and a High Estimate of $0.95/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MMP to be -28.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -25.19%. For the next 5 years, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is expecting Growth of 15.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.14 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 37.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.89%, where Monthly Performance is -9.04%, Quarterly performance is -16.7%, 6 Months performance is 5.1% and yearly performance percentage is -47.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.29% and Monthly Volatility of 2.93%.

Deere & Company (DE) will report its next earnings on Aug 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.31/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 104%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Deere & Company and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.82/share and a High Estimate of $1.8/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Deere & Company as 7.31 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Deere & Company is 6.99 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.7 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 8.7 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DE to be -47.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.91%. For the next 5 years, Deere & Company is expecting Growth of 35.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -25.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Deere & Company, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Deere & Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.59%, where Monthly Performance is 5.75%, Quarterly performance is 44.36%, 6 Months performance is 57.12% and yearly performance percentage is 33.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 28.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.59% and Monthly Volatility of 2.68%.