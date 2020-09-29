Price Target Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation(NASDAQ:DVAX): Hutchison China MediTech Limited(NASDAQ:HCM)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.29/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -120.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.24/share and a High Estimate of $-0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dynavax Technologies Corporation as 9.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 6.25 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 15 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 10.57 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DVAX to be 59.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 41.18%. For the next 5 years, Dynavax Technologies Corporation is expecting Growth of 37.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 48.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dynavax Technologies Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -47.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -468.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -72.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dynavax Technologies Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.17%, where Monthly Performance is -27.33%, Quarterly performance is -48.65%, 6 Months performance is 22.47% and yearly performance percentage is 23.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.13% and Monthly Volatility of 9.01%.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -92.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hutchison China MediTech Limited and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.29/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hutchison China MediTech Limited, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 297.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hutchison China MediTech Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.28%, where Monthly Performance is -3.51%, Quarterly performance is 15.51%, 6 Months performance is 76.37% and yearly performance percentage is 80.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 29.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.09% and Monthly Volatility of 3.07%.