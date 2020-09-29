Investors Catching Stocks Synthetic Biologics, Inc(NYSE:SYN): Zendesk, Inc.(NYSE:ZEN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc (SYN) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Synthetic Biologics, Inc and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $-0.16/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Synthetic Biologics, Inc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.21 and Average Volume (3 months) is 616.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -101.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 392%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Synthetic Biologics, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.77%, where Monthly Performance is -18.92%, Quarterly performance is -7.29%, 6 Months performance is 48.19% and yearly performance percentage is 4.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.33% and Monthly Volatility of 9.18%.

Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 55.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zendesk, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zendesk, Inc. as 253.74 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zendesk, Inc. is 252.21 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 257 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 210.48 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZEN to be -16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10%. For the next 5 years, Zendesk, Inc. is expecting Growth of 45.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 48.39% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zendesk, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 146.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -40.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -17.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zendesk, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.98%, where Monthly Performance is 9.56%, Quarterly performance is 18.02%, 6 Months performance is 55.92% and yearly performance percentage is 41.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 32.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.00% and Monthly Volatility of 3.78%.