Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.(NASDAQ:RARE): Canadian Solar Inc.(NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.95/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 126.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.75/share and a High Estimate of $-0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. as 53.65 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 41.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 67.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 25.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RARE to be 34.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.71%. For the next 5 years, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 40.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 402.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -26.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -44.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -65.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.55%, where Monthly Performance is -1.77%, Quarterly performance is 12%, 6 Months performance is 86.15% and yearly performance percentage is 94.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 93.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.40% and Monthly Volatility of 4.70%.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) will report its next earnings on Aug 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.38/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 950%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Canadian Solar Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Canadian Solar Inc. as 861.93 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Canadian Solar Inc. is 846.02 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 881.72 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 759.88 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CSIQ to be -106.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -33.65%. For the next 5 years, Canadian Solar Inc. is expecting Growth of 43.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Canadian Solar Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Canadian Solar Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.6%, where Monthly Performance is 18.78%, Quarterly performance is 78.77%, 6 Months performance is 117.52% and yearly performance percentage is 75.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 53.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.78% and Monthly Volatility of 6.48%.