Comprehensive Stock Analysis of News Corporation(NASDAQ:NWS): SK Telecom Co., Ltd.(NYSE:SKM)

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on News Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 471.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, News Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.31%, where Monthly Performance is -4.93%, Quarterly performance is 21.74%, 6 Months performance is 61.17% and yearly performance percentage is 0.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.90% and Monthly Volatility of 2.88%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SK Telecom Co., Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 410.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SK Telecom Co., Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.86%, where Monthly Performance is -2.93%, Quarterly performance is 17.45%, 6 Months performance is 36.34% and yearly performance percentage is 0.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.47% and Monthly Volatility of 1.22%.