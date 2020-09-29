Analysts showing optimistic trends for Brooks Automation, Inc.(NASDAQ:BRKS): Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A.(NYSE:BBVA)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brooks Automation, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Brooks Automation, Inc. as 234.76 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Brooks Automation, Inc. is 233.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 235 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 200.23 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BRKS to be 20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.14%. For the next 5 years, Brooks Automation, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brooks Automation, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 446.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 73.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 29.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 38.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brooks Automation, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.05%, where Monthly Performance is -9.58%, Quarterly performance is 7.86%, 6 Months performance is 51.52% and yearly performance percentage is 25.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.63% and Monthly Volatility of 4.05%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.81%, where Monthly Performance is -6.76%, Quarterly performance is -19.3%, 6 Months performance is -15.34% and yearly performance percentage is -46.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.64% and Monthly Volatility of 2.87%.