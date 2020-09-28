What do Analysts Say about UDR, Inc.(NYSE:UDR): Cooper Tire & Rubber Company(NYSE:CTB)

UDR, Inc. (UDR) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 111.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for UDR, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for UDR, Inc. as 305.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for UDR, Inc. is 299.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 314.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 289.01 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UDR to be -3.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.41%. For the next 5 years, UDR, Inc. is expecting Growth of -0.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.96% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on UDR, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 51.86 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, UDR, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.4%, where Monthly Performance is -4.08%, Quarterly performance is -10.94%, 6 Months performance is -14.58% and yearly performance percentage is -33.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.18% and Monthly Volatility of 2.79%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.42/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 77.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.65/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.45/share and a High Estimate of $0.9/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company as 645.74 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is 626 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 662 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 704.13 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CTB to be 1.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.82%. For the next 5 years, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is expecting Growth of 139.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -39.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 392.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.57%, where Monthly Performance is -14.05%, Quarterly performance is 16.95%, 6 Months performance is 72.68% and yearly performance percentage is 18.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.37% and Monthly Volatility of 3.26%.