What do Analysts Say about Gildan Activewear, Inc.(NYSE:GIL): Natera, Inc.(NASDAQ:NTRA)

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.99/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.61/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -160.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gildan Activewear, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gildan Activewear, Inc. as 461.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gildan Activewear, Inc. is 356 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 541.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 739.66 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GIL to be -101.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -48.78%. For the next 5 years, Gildan Activewear, Inc. is expecting Growth of 273.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -145.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gildan Activewear, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 8 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 646.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gildan Activewear, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.62%, where Monthly Performance is -0.4%, Quarterly performance is 39.32%, 6 Months performance is 57.45% and yearly performance percentage is -43.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.86% and Monthly Volatility of 3.51%.

Natera, Inc. (NTRA) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -29.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Natera, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.77/share and a High Estimate of $-0.62/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Natera, Inc. as 87.52 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Natera, Inc. is 85.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 90.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 77.91 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NTRA to be -28.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -50%. For the next 5 years, Natera, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -44.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Natera, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 794.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -27.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -66.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -29.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Natera, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.38%, where Monthly Performance is 5.85%, Quarterly performance is 49.5%, 6 Months performance is 169.52% and yearly performance percentage is 109.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 103.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.44% and Monthly Volatility of 4.77%.