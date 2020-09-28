What are analysts Suggestions on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:DCPH): Calithera Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:CALA)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.4/share and a High Estimate of $-1.22/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DCPH to be -3.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.29%. For the next 5 years, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 410.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -39.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -43.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -36.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.43%, where Monthly Performance is 11.27%, Quarterly performance is -13.09%, 6 Months performance is 18.66% and yearly performance percentage is 51.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.62% and Monthly Volatility of 5.05%.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.34/share and a High Estimate of $-0.29/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CALA to be 18.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.08%. For the next 5 years, Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.98% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 33.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Calithera Biosciences, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.33 and Average Volume (3 months) is 607.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -55.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -65.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Calithera Biosciences, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.04%, where Monthly Performance is -16.42%, Quarterly performance is -36.36%, 6 Months performance is -30.15% and yearly performance percentage is 2.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.82% and Monthly Volatility of 6.52%.