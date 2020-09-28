What are Analysts report about J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company(NYSE:JCP): KAR Auction Services, Inc(NYSE:KAR)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.11/share and a High Estimate of $-1.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company as 1.39 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company is 1.39 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.39 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.56 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

KAR Auction Services, Inc (KAR) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 157.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for KAR Auction Services, Inc and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.52/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc as 659.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for KAR Auction Services, Inc is 583.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 755 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 701.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KAR to be -14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 52.63%. For the next 5 years, KAR Auction Services, Inc is expecting Growth of 79.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -27.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on KAR Auction Services, Inc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 105.34 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, KAR Auction Services, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.91%, where Monthly Performance is -20.71%, Quarterly performance is 4.01%, 6 Months performance is 18.73% and yearly performance percentage is -43.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.00% and Monthly Volatility of 4.08%.