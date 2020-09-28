What are Analysts report about ACI Worldwide, Inc.(NASDAQ:ACIW): Huazhu Group Limited(NASDAQ:HTHT)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 340%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ACI Worldwide, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ACI Worldwide, Inc. as 319.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ACI Worldwide, Inc. is 308 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 353.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 354.9 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ACI Worldwide, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 841.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 39.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ACI Worldwide, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.9%, where Monthly Performance is -15.81%, Quarterly performance is -3.88%, 6 Months performance is 8.93% and yearly performance percentage is -19.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.66% and Monthly Volatility of 4.49%.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) will report its next earnings on Sep 14. The company reported the earnings of $-0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Huazhu Group Limited and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Huazhu Group Limited as 440.17 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Huazhu Group Limited is 426.29 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 454.05 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 436.53 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HTHT to be -110%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 363.33%. For the next 5 years, Huazhu Group Limited is expecting Growth of 171.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -252.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Huazhu Group Limited, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -26.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Huazhu Group Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.59%, where Monthly Performance is -0.81%, Quarterly performance is 19.28%, 6 Months performance is 53.73% and yearly performance percentage is 27.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.33% and Monthly Volatility of 4.37%.