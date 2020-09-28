Revenue Estimates Analysis: Callon Petroleum Company(NYSE:CPE): Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.(NASDAQ:TCBI)

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.57/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 121.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Callon Petroleum Company and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2/share and a High Estimate of $1.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Callon Petroleum Company as 249.61 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Callon Petroleum Company is 221 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 266 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 155.38 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CPE to be -76.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -70%. For the next 5 years, Callon Petroleum Company is expecting Growth of -0.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -57.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Callon Petroleum Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 1.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -21.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -48.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Callon Petroleum Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -18.21%, where Monthly Performance is -29.61%, Quarterly performance is -59.24%, 6 Months performance is -16.64% and yearly performance percentage is -89.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -89.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.96% and Monthly Volatility of 8.53%.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) will report its next earnings on Jul 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.89/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -556.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $1.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. as 254.76 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is 247.65 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 266.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 266.99 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TCBI to be -61.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -43.06%. For the next 5 years, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is expecting Growth of 1320.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -96.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 577.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.86 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.26%, where Monthly Performance is -10.61%, Quarterly performance is 4.19%, 6 Months performance is 31.15% and yearly performance percentage is -45.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.37% and Monthly Volatility of 4.39%.