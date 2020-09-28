Price Target Analysis: Tellurian Inc.(NASDAQ:TELL): lululemon athletica inc.(NASDAQ:LULU)

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -45.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tellurian Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.27/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tellurian Inc. as 6.86 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tellurian Inc. is 5.95 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 8.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.34 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TELL to be 61.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 58.82%. For the next 5 years, Tellurian Inc. is expecting Growth of 29.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 37.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tellurian Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -67.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -166.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -46.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tellurian Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.72%, where Monthly Performance is -21.32%, Quarterly performance is -32.35%, 6 Months performance is -17.41% and yearly performance percentage is -91.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -90.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.88% and Monthly Volatility of 7.41%.

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) will report its next earnings on Sep 08 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 34.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for lululemon athletica inc. and for the current quarter 29 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.85/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.79/share and a High Estimate of $1.06/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LULU to be -12.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.51%. For the next 5 years, lululemon athletica inc. is expecting Growth of 46.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on lululemon athletica inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 76.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 49.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 29%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 32.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, lululemon athletica inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.99%, where Monthly Performance is -17.34%, Quarterly performance is 8.92%, 6 Months performance is 66.99% and yearly performance percentage is 64.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 36.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.59% and Monthly Volatility of 4.12%.