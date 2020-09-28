Price Target Analysis: TechTarget, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTGT): The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:HAIN)

TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TechTarget, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TechTarget, Inc. as 34.51 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TechTarget, Inc. is 32.98 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 35 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 33.57 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TTGT to be 3.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.81%. For the next 5 years, TechTarget, Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.12% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TechTarget, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 282.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 73.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 34.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TechTarget, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.46%, where Monthly Performance is 6.55%, Quarterly performance is 43.48%, 6 Months performance is 122.59% and yearly performance percentage is 80.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 61.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.00% and Monthly Volatility of 3.85%.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) will report its next earnings on Aug 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. as 491.05 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is 480.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 501 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 482.08 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HAIN to be 125%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 47.06%. For the next 5 years, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 35.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 688.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 134.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.25%, where Monthly Performance is 0.76%, Quarterly performance is 8.33%, 6 Months performance is 30.8% and yearly performance percentage is 52.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 27.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.08% and Monthly Volatility of 2.89%.