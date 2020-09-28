Earnings Analysis of Westrock Company(NYSE:WRK): Repligen Corporation(NASDAQ:RGEN)

Westrock Company (WRK) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 72.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Westrock Company and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.65/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.74/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Westrock Company as 4.31 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Westrock Company is 4.09 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.54 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.65 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WRK to be -46.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -34.48%. For the next 5 years, Westrock Company is expecting Growth of -7.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -34.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Westrock Company, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Westrock Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.1%, where Monthly Performance is 17.26%, Quarterly performance is 34.02%, 6 Months performance is 28.4% and yearly performance percentage is -1.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.16% and Monthly Volatility of 4.96%.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 55.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Repligen Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Repligen Corporation as 86.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Repligen Corporation is 85.07 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 87.57 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 66.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RGEN to be 7.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 35%. For the next 5 years, Repligen Corporation is expecting Growth of 10.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 19.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Repligen Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 536.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 247.94 and Forward P/E ratio of 103.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Repligen Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.16%, where Monthly Performance is -3.44%, Quarterly performance is 23.86%, 6 Months performance is 55.92% and yearly performance percentage is 88.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.52% and Monthly Volatility of 3.47%.