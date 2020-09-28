Earnings Analysis of VEREIT Inc.(NYSE:VER): Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.(NYSE:FBHS)

VEREIT Inc. (VER) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for VEREIT Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for VEREIT Inc. as 281.96 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for VEREIT Inc. is 259.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 295 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 302.99 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VER to be -16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.25%. For the next 5 years, VEREIT Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on VEREIT Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, VEREIT Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.66%, where Monthly Performance is -5.52%, Quarterly performance is -2.47%, 6 Months performance is 24.61% and yearly performance percentage is -36.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.68% and Monthly Volatility of 3.69%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.35/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 59.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.98/share and a High Estimate of $1.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. as 1.51 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. is 1.46 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.55 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.46 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FBHS to be 7.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5%. For the next 5 years, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.4%, where Monthly Performance is -2.95%, Quarterly performance is 37.19%, 6 Months performance is 91.39% and yearly performance percentage is 53.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 27.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.09% and Monthly Volatility of 2.80%.