Earnings Analysis of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.(NASDAQ:CLMT): BWX Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:BWXT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -13.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.68/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. as 536.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is 408.99 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 723.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 929.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLMT to be -388.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 35.42%. For the next 5 years, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is expecting Growth of 36.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -29.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.33 and Average Volume (3 months) is 152.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -391.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.56%, where Monthly Performance is 4.62%, Quarterly performance is 17.75%, 6 Months performance is 132.48% and yearly performance percentage is -28.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.31% and Monthly Volatility of 5.55%.

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 26.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BWX Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.64/share and a High Estimate of $0.71/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BWX Technologies, Inc. as 493.72 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BWX Technologies, Inc. is 478 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 512 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 506 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BWXT to be -13.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.23%. For the next 5 years, BWX Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BWX Technologies, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 496.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 66.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BWX Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.17%, where Monthly Performance is 2.85%, Quarterly performance is 3.93%, 6 Months performance is 21.62% and yearly performance percentage is -1.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.41% and Monthly Volatility of 2.24%.